1. Trump picks Kavanaugh

In a prime-time announcement Monday at the White House, President Donald Trump selected Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee. Most Democrats will oppose the pick based on his conservative background, but some Republicans may take issue with the D.C. Circuit Court judge's history.

ABC News' Terry Moran, who covers the Supreme Court, walks us through the challenges Kavanaugh will face from the left and the right.

2. Immigration deadline difficulty

About 100 small children younger than 5 years old who allegedly crossed the border illegally are supposed to be back with their families today as part of a federal court ruling.

But the government has said that deadline is impossible, and that barely half of the children will see their families Tuesday. The American Civil Liberties Union, who brought the lawsuit that led to the order, has said normal protocols need to be adjusted to get these families together, fast.

We speak with Pamela Florian, an attorney who has worked with these children as a lawyer with the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project in Phoenix.

3. Battle of Brexit

As Trump sets off for Europe today to attend the NATO summit, British Prime Minister Theresa May is seeing her government crumble before her eyes. In one day, she was faced with two major resignations: Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Hard-line Brexit campaigners are unhappy with her latest proposal for the U.K.'s future relationship with the European Union. Marcus Wilford, ABC News' Director of International News, tells us whether Brexit is still happening and if May will have to resign.

4. Burned-out doctors

A new study from the Institute of Medicine finds that more than half of doctors are burned out. They're exhausted, they're emotionally worn out and in some cases they're depressed.

Now, this was a survey where doctors were self-reporting about themselves, but it was the largest and most comprehensive of its kind.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton tells us doctors these days are not being trained on how to work safely on little sleep.