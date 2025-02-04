State Department recalling USAID staffers from foreign assignments: Sources

The moves comes a day after the Trump administration moved to close the agency.

The U.S. State Department has begun working to assist in recalling all USAID staff who are on foreign assignments worldwide, according to multiple sources familiar with the effort.

The department is aiming to recall all USAID employees, including family members, to the United States by Saturday, sources told ABC News.

The move comes a day after Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, said he was "in the process" of "shutting down" the agency with the backing of President Donald Trump, as part of efforts to trim the size of the federal government and eliminate waste.

USAID, which stands for the U.S. Agency for International Development, oversees foreign aid, disaster relief and international development programs.

Sources told ABC News that the estimated number of foreign USAID staffers was between 1,500 to 2,000.

On Tuesday, new deputy administrator for USAID Pete Marocco told State Department officials that if the recall wasn't completed, the military would step in, a source familiar with the conversion told ABC News.

A refugee who fled Libya waits near boxes of USAID at the Tunisian refugee camp of Choucha on Mar. 18, 2011 near Ras Ajdir, Tunisia. Dominique Faget/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week appointed Marocco, a former USAID and State Department official, as USAID deputy administrator to review the agency and oversee potential changes.

A source familiar with the recall plans called Saturday an "insane deadline" that would be impossible for many to meet, and said that many USAID employees abroad have nowhere to turn for answers, because even some U.S. ambassadors have no knowledge of the Trump administration's plans.

A federal worker who spoke with ABC News said the sudden recall would force families to uproot with just days' notice, with spouses having to quit jobs, kids having to leave school, and even pets being relocated.

"To uproot them and call them back to Washington like criminals while dealing with families and logistics is cruel," a former USAID employee said.

State Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.