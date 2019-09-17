Student brings inoperable WWII grenade to elementary school

A child brought an inoperable World War II grenade to his elementary school, according to the principal, in the same Texas school district where 10 people died in mass shooting at a high school last year.

Before class started at Kubacak Elementary in Santa Fe on Monday, "it was reported that a student told other students 'I have something fragile in my backpack,'" Kubacak Elementary Principal Andi Hull said in a letter to parents.

"When students asked what it was, he responded, 'I have a bomb,'" Hull said.

The boy, whose name and age were not released, showed the item to his classmates, who then contacted school staff, the principal said.

The staff told the administration and school district police, who discovered the boy had an inoperable World War II relic grenade, Hull said.

Google Maps Street View

The grenade wasn't dangerous but was confiscated by police, Hull said, and no threat was made.

Hull said in her letter to parents on Monday: "I am making you aware of this incident because it serves as a good opportunity for you to caution your children about making potentially alarming comments, bringing inappropriate items to school, and the serious consequences that they may face as a result of their actions. It is also good to remind your child that if they see or hear something, they should immediately report it to a campus staff member or trusted adult."

"Appropriate" disciplinary action will be taken against the student in line with the school district's code of conduct, she added.

Kubacak Elementary is part of the Santa Fe Independent School District, which is also home to Santa Fe High School, where 10 students and staff were shot dead in May 2018. The suspected gunman, a 17-year-old student at the time, was taken into custody.