Officials at a high school in Maryland are apologizing to parents after seniors pulled an apparent senior prank involving students storming the school in masks with water guns and lighting fireworks.

Robynne Prince, the principal at Bowie High School in Bowie, Maryland, sent a letter to parents on Tuesday after the alleged incident.

"Around 10:45 a.m., a small group of students participated in an inappropriate 'senior prank' that resulted in a school evacuation," Prince wrote in the letter, which was acquired by Washington, D.C. ABC affiliate WJLA. "The prank involved spraying students and staff with squirt guns and setting off fireworks in the hallway."

WJLA reported the students were dressed in black and wearing masks.

One student was injured in the incident, according to WJLA.

"School administration is taking this incident very seriously and coordinating with local police; the students involved will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and disciplined according to the PGCPS Student Code of Conduct," the letter continued.

Senior student Emily Birckhead told WJLA the school had to be evacuated because of all the smoke.

"I was dropping off a book to one of my teachers, then I saw my friend crying in the hallway -- and that's kind of just when we heard 'They're coming!'" Birckhead said.

Birckhead suffered second-degree burns on her hand and ear when she was hit by a firework.

#New A group of #BowieHighSchool students facing discipline and possible charges after dressing in black, squirting people with replica guns and setting off fireworks in school as a "senior prank" pic.twitter.com/bXOBS6YS2z — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) May 18, 2018

WJLA reported the school is debating whether to allow those who took part in the prank to attend graduation.

"I don't know what goes through someone's mind to pull off a prank like this in this day and age so close to Parkland," Birckhead's father, Steve, said. "And then two days later to have the shooting today down in Texas, it's like these kids just weren't thinking."