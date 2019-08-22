Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of retired administrator at Cal State Fullerton campus

Aug 22, 2019, 3:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Police investigate a car where a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator was stabbed to death, Aug. 19, 2019 in Fullerton, Calif.PlayPaul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP
WATCH News headlines today: Aug. 22, 2019

Days after a retired California college administrator was stabbed to death, police said they have arrested a suspect.

Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, was found in a car in a campus parking lot with "numerous" stab wounds Monday morning, according to the California State University Fullerton police.

"A very crude incendiary device" was left in a backpack underneath Chan's car, Fullerton Police Lt. Jon Radus said.

PHOTO: Police investigate a car where a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator was stabbed to death, Aug. 19, 2019 in Fullerton, Calif. Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP
Police investigate a car where a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator was stabbed to death, Aug. 19, 2019 in Fullerton, Calif.
PHOTO: Police use a bloodhound while searching for a suspect that stabbed to death a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator, Aug. 19, 2019 in Fullerton, Calif. Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP
Police use a bloodhound while searching for a suspect that stabbed to death a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator, Aug. 19, 2019 in Fullerton, Calif.
(MORE: Video released in search for man who targeted, killed retired administrator on Cal State Fullerton campus)

Items that could be used in a kidnapping, like zip-ties and wigs, were also in the backpack, he said.

A motive was not immediately known.

The slaying launched a massive manhunt. Police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing a man believed to be the suspect running from the crime scene in broad daylight.

PHOTO: The Fullerton Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying this suspect in connection to a homicide in a parking lot of Cal State Fullerton. @FPDPIO/Twitter
The Fullerton Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying this suspect in connection to a homicide in a parking lot of Cal State Fullerton.

Authorities are expected to release more details at a news conference Thursday.

(MORE: Retired administrator stabbed to death on Cal State Fullerton campus, manhunt underway: Police)

Chan was the director of Budget and Finance and Student Services for University Extended Education from 2009 until he retired in 2017, CSU Fullerton President Framroze Virjee said. Chan returned to campus as a special consultant in 2019.

The university president called the murder "an unspeakable act."

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.