A retired administrator was targeted and stabbed to death on California State University Fullerton's campus in what the university president called "an unspeakable act."

Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, was found in a car in a campus parking lot with "numerous" stab wounds Monday morning, according to the CSU Fullerton police.

Chan was the director of Budget and Finance and Student Services for University Extended Education from 2009 until he retired in 2017, CSU Fullerton President Framroze Virjee said. Chan returned to campus as a special consultant in 2019.

Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP

"I did not have the honor of knowing Steven personally or working with him directly," Virjee said in a statement, "but over the past few hours, in providing a shoulder to lean on for those who were close to him, it is clear that he was beloved for his commitment to and passion for both Cal State Fullerton and our Titan Family."

A motive is not known, Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus said.

Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP

The suspected killer, whose name was not released, remains at large.

Because the attack was targeted, anyone with a connection to Chan is being looked at, Radus said.

Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP

"A very crude incendiary device" was left in a backpack underneath Chan's car, Raus said. The device would have needed to be manually set off in order to ignite a fire, he said.

Items that could be used in a kidnapping, like tape and zip-ties, were also in the backpack, he said.

The university president, in a letter to the school community, called Chan's slaying a "tragic loss."

"I reached out to Steven’s loved ones this afternoon to express our condolences and offer any other support that we can," Virjee said. "Please join me in continuing to keep them and all those affected by this tragic and senseless loss in our thoughts and prayers."