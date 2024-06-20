Sweltering heat wave continues, with 16 states under heat alerts

Heat alerts are in effect on Thursday for more than 70 million Americans.

ByMax Golembo
June 20, 2024, 6:20 AM

Heat alerts are in effect on Thursday for more than 70 million Americans in 16 states, stretching from Kentucky to Maine.

Maine on Wednesday saw blistering heat, including an all-time heat index record in Caribou, Maine. The city's temperatures reached 96 degrees, with a heat index of 103.

PHOTO: A vendor sells ices as people try to stay cool on June 19, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
A vendor sells ices as people try to stay cool on June 19, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Other cities who hit record highs on Wednesday, including Boston, Massachusetts, at 98; Manchester, New Hampshire, at 98; and Hartford, Connecticut, at 97.

New York's Albany and Poughkeepsie both tied their previous record highs at 94 on Wednesday. Redding, Pennsylvania, also tied its record at 95 degrees.

PHOTO: Mathew Calderon, 4, walks through a fountain at Georgetown Waterfront Park amid a heat wave in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2024.
Mathew Calderon, 4, walks through a fountain at Georgetown Waterfront Park amid a heat wave in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2024.
Craig Hudson/Reuters

More records were expected to be broken or tied across the Northeast and parts of the Ohio Valley on Thursday. Manchester, New Hampshire, is expected to hit 98; Hartford, Connecticut, will touch 97; Scranton, Pennsylvania, will hit 95; and Buffalo, New York, is expected to hit 91.

The heat dome is expected to move south and west,bringing record heat to Chicago, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events