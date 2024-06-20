Sweltering heat wave continues, with 16 states under heat alerts

Heat alerts are in effect on Thursday for more than 70 million Americans.

Heat alerts are in effect on Thursday for more than 70 million Americans in 16 states, stretching from Kentucky to Maine.

Maine on Wednesday saw blistering heat, including an all-time heat index record in Caribou, Maine. The city's temperatures reached 96 degrees, with a heat index of 103.

A vendor sells ices as people try to stay cool on June 19, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Other cities who hit record highs on Wednesday, including Boston, Massachusetts, at 98; Manchester, New Hampshire, at 98; and Hartford, Connecticut, at 97.

New York's Albany and Poughkeepsie both tied their previous record highs at 94 on Wednesday. Redding, Pennsylvania, also tied its record at 95 degrees.

Mathew Calderon, 4, walks through a fountain at Georgetown Waterfront Park amid a heat wave in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2024. Craig Hudson/Reuters

More records were expected to be broken or tied across the Northeast and parts of the Ohio Valley on Thursday. Manchester, New Hampshire, is expected to hit 98; Hartford, Connecticut, will touch 97; Scranton, Pennsylvania, will hit 95; and Buffalo, New York, is expected to hit 91.

The heat dome is expected to move south and west,bringing record heat to Chicago, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.