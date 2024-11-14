14-year-old boy arrested for allegedly starting New Jersey forest fire

The fire burned 52 acres though no structures were damaged, police said.

A 14-year-old boy faces arson charges for allegedly starting a wildfire in New Jersey amid drought conditions in the region, police said.

The forest fire ignited on Oct. 30 in Evesham Township and burned for several days, police said. The fire consumed 52 acres though no structures were damaged, police said.

New Jersey fire crews respond to a wildfire in Evesham Township, New Jersey, that started on Oct. 30, 2024. New Jersey Forest Fire Service

Authorities investigating the cause and origin of the blaze "located evidence that identified this fire as an arson," the Evesham Township Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following an "extensive investigation," the teen -- who resides in Marlton, within Evesham Township -- was identified as a suspect, police said.

The teen, whose name has not been released due to his age, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage, police said. He was lodged in the Middlesex Juvenile Detention Center pending his first appearance, police said.

Police said they are also investigating whether a fire that ignited on Nov. 7, in the same area as the Oct. 30 fire, is connected to this incident.

The Nov. 7 fire burned for several days with 375 acres consumed, though no structures were damaged, police said.

The investigation into both fires is ongoing.

The Northeast has seen unusually high fire danger in recent weeks, including red flag warnings, with very little rain in the region. Fires have popped across New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, including in parks within New York City.