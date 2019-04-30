Texas Domino's employee attacks coworker for spoiling 'Avengers: Endgame,' police say

There's no sense in crying over spoiled movies, but that sliver of wisdom did not pan out for a pizza store employee who couldn't bear that the plot to "Avengers: Endgame" was ruined for him.

A Domino's Pizza employee in Friendswood, Texas, allegedly became so enraged that a coworker revealed spoilers to the Marvel blockbuster that he embarked on a battle of his own, attacking him, ABC Houston station KTRK reported.

The Friendswood Police Department slapped the alleged attacker, 33-year-old Justin Surface, with a citation for assault by contact, according to the local station.

Police told KTRK it's hard to imagine that someone would lose their cool after having a movie spoiled.

One Domino's customer described the incident to KTRK as "hilarious."

"That just seemed kind of insane to me that they would do that over a movie, but I don't know, maybe they were really wanting to go see it," the woman said.

Domino's did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment. ABC News could not immediately reach Surface for comment. It is unclear whether he was disciplined.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

