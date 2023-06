Texas sweltering under record-breaking temperatures

Wednesday's heat comes after temperatures broke all-time records in Texas.

New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana are under heat alerts Wednesday with the heat index -- what the temperature feels like with humidity -- expected to reach as high as 122 degrees in some areas.

Temperatures hit records on Tuesday and more are possible across Texas on Wednesday, including in Houston, where it could be up to 99 degrees; San Angelo, where it could be up to 110 degrees; Midland, where it could be up to 108 degrees; and Laredo, where it could be up to 113 degrees.

Temperatures in San Angelo and Del Rio, Texas, hit all-time record highs on Tuesday, reaching 114 degrees and 113 degrees, respectively.

The hottest place in the country Tuesday was Rio Grande Village, Texas, where temperatures reached 118 degrees. Record highs were reported all the way to North Dakota. Grand Forks hit 100 degrees, while Fargo reached 98 degrees and Jamestown hit 99.

A boxer puppy named Lexi, right, cools off in the water with other dogs at White Rock Lake in Dallas, June 20, 2023. Lm Otero/AP

A person rests in the shade on a playground set in the Hungry Hill neighborhood on June 20, 2023 in Austin. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Also, a new round of severe weather is expected Wednesday in the western Plains from South Dakota to western Texas, with the biggest threat being damaging winds and large hail.

Temperatures will cool slightly after Wednesday with thunderstorms rolling through, but temperatures are still expected to be above seasonal norms. Extreme heat will be back by next week.

Miguel takes a break from shoveling asphalt during a parking lot resurfacing job in Richardson, Texas, June 20, 2023. Lm Otero/AP

Heavy rain in the Southeast

Six states from Florida to Virginia are under flood alerts for more heavy rain over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Some areas could see additional 5 to 7 inches of rain and more flooding is expected.