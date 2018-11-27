New details emerge in Thousand Oaks mass shooting, including gunman's possession of 7 high-capacity magazines

Nov 27, 2018, 1:59 PM ET
PHOTO: People comfort each other as they stand near the scene, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night."PlayMark J. Terrill/AP, FILE
The suspected Thousand Oaks gunman was carrying seven high-capacity, 30-round magazines when he stormed the Borderline Bar & Grill earlier this month, authorities said. The magazines are illegal to buy or possess in California but easy to attain in neighboring states.

Twelve people, including a sergeant with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, were shot dead at the bar on Nov. 7, allegedly by 28-year-old Ian David Long.

Long burst into the bar at about 11:18 p.m. and immediately started shooting, armed only with a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol he legally bought in 2016 at a Southern California gun shop, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a news conference Tuesday.

Long also had a folding knife, the sheriff said, but no other guns were found in the suspect's home or car.

PHOTO: People comfort each other as they sit near the scene, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on college night.Mark J. Terrill/AP, FILE
People comfort each other as they sit near the scene, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night."

Long fired over 50 rounds during the massacre, hitting 13 people, Ayub said.

He also threw multiple smoke grenades, Ayub said, contributing to the chaos as bar-goers tried to hide or flee, some jumping through windows to escape the carnage.

PHOTO: A woman who fled the Borderline Bar and Grill is hugged by relatives in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Nov. 8, 2018.Mike Nelson/EPA via Shutterstock
A woman who fled the Borderline Bar and Grill is hugged by relatives in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Nov. 8, 2018.

Long positioned himself for the arrival of law enforcement, according to the sheriff. He took his own life with a single bullet to the head, authorities said.

Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was wearing body armor when he was shot multiple times and died, authorities said.

PHOTO: An undated photo of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a Thousands Oaks, Calif., bar, Nov. 7, 2018.Ventura County Sheriff
An undated photo of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a Thousands Oaks, Calif., bar, Nov. 7, 2018.

Five of the seven magazines were found fully loaded after the suicide, the sheriff said.

All of the victims died quickly from one or more gunshot wounds, said Ventura County Medical examiner Dr. Christopher Young. Many gunshots were fired from close proximity, Young said, and there was no chance for survival.

PHOTO: Officers near a police SUV in the vicinity of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.KABC via AP
Officers near a police SUV in the vicinity of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.

One person was stabbed in addition to suffering multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

There is no information to suggest any bar-goers were hit by law enforcement gunfire, Young added.

Meanwhile, the suspect's motive is unclear.

Long posted to Instagram while inside the Borderline Bar and his social media activity is being analyzed, authorities said.

Long had frequented the bar before but the owner did not know him, authorities added.

There's no indication of radicalization, said Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles FBI office.

