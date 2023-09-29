Thousands of cantaloupes recalled over salmonella concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that 6,456 cases of cantaloupe are being recalled due to a potential for Salmonella.

Eagle Produce LLC from Scottsdale, AZ initiated the voluntary recall following a test conducted on cantaloupe in a distribution center by the FDA, according to the agency on Thursday.

Specifically, the recalled cantaloupes are Kandy Produce whole cantaloupes with the UPC number code 4050 and lot codes 797901,797900 and 804918, according to the FDA.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16 in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C., the FDA said.

"Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them," the agency said in a statement.

Consumers may contact Eagle Produce LLC for further information at 1-800-627-8674 Monday – Friday 9 AM – 5 PM PST.