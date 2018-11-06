Tip line established amid desperate search for abducted 13-year-old girl

As the search intensifies for a 13-year-old girl abducted in North Carolina, local police have established a tip line for information.

Eighth-grader Hania Noleia Aguilar was kidnapped just before 7 a.m. Monday outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton, according to Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeil.

Lumberton Police Department

Hania grabbed her aunt's keys so she could turn on the car ahead of going to the bus stop for school when a family member saw a man dressed in all black with a yellow bandanna over his face approach the teen and force her into the car, police said.

The suspect then stole the car and drove away with her, police said.

missingkids.org

Hania's mother is pleading with "whoever took her daughter to please bring her back home," the Lumberton Police Department said.

The FBI is helping with the investigation, police said, and authorities were following nearly 50 leads as of Monday night.

The Lumberton Police Department & @FBICharlotte are asking for the public’s assistance to find 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar. If you see the stolen vehicle Hania was taken in, call 911 or a special tip line at 910-272-5871. #FindHania. Please share the attached poster. pic.twitter.com/krwpX1rq8d — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) November 6, 2018

The aunt's stolen car is described as a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate number NWS984. The car has paint peeling from the hood and a Clemson sticker on the back window, police said.

This SUV image is similar to the car in which she was kidnapped, police said.

Lumberton Police

Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911.

The Lumberton Police Department urges anyone with information to call their designated tip line at 910-272-5871.