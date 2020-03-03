Nashville tornado live updates: 9 dead as twister rips through city and suburbs The National Weather Service urged people to take immediate cover.

At least nine people have been killed after a devastating tornado ripped through Nashville early Tuesday morning.

LATEST:

-- Four people were killed in Putnam County, two in Davidson County, two in Wilson County and one in Benton County, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

-- Many others were injured and multiple businesses and homes have been flattened, authorities said.

-- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called the loss of life and damage "heartbreaking."

The destruction came amid an outbreak of at least reported five twisters in three states -- Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky -- and East Nashville as well as the suburb of Mt. Juliet were hit particularly hard.

Police cars at the scene where a tornodo touched down in Nashville, Tenn., March 3, 2020. James Duncan/Twitter

A resident makes her way down Underwood St. amidst downed trees and heavy debris on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. A tornado passed through Nashville just after midnight leaving a wake of damage. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

"Our community has been greatly impacted by a tornado," Capt. Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department said early Tuesday. "There are multiple homes damaged and multiple people injured. Our officers are in the early stages of this response and we continue to assess what is happening ... there are multiple homes damaged, multiple people injured, multiple people still trapped. We need your help."

"There are gas lines that are leaking, power lines that are on the ground, and multiple emergency responders are responding to those who are injured and trying to get them the help that they need," Chandler continued. "We appreciate your concern, your prayers. Continue to pray for our first responders and those that are injured and we will continue to keep you updated."

Damamged vehicles and buildings are seen in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Predoza/AP

A community shelter has been set up in the immediate aftermath of the tornado at the Victoria Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

The Nashville Fire Department said they were responding to reports of approximately 40 structures that collapsed in and around Nashville.

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground for about 10 miles into Hermitage, Tennessee.

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Boulevard and Briley Parkway in West Nashville where there were reports of heavy damage to planes as well as overturned tractor-trailers across the interstates, according to ABC News' Nashville affiliate WKRN.

"It’s like driving through a war zone," tweeted WKRN reporter Brent Remadna. "Cars destroyed, buildings destroyed...breaks my heart."

WKRN also reports that the Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville is half-destroyed along with businesses being flattened in East Nashville and Germantown, Tennessee.

Some Super Tuesday polling stations may also have been impacted by the tornado, WKRN reported.

“At this point, information about damage to polling locations is being collected. Any voter in Davidson County whose assigned precinct has been impacted may vote at the Election Commission Offices located at 1417 Murfreesboro Pk or 800 2nd Ave South," according to WKRN.

Many in Nashville are without power, said Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

He urged residents to avoid driving Tuesday to help the recovery efforts move more quickly.

All metropolitan Nashville schools are closed on Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.