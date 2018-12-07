Tragic twist: Sergeant slain in Thousand Oaks massacre killed by friendly fire amid 'fierce' gunfight

Dec 7, 2018, 2:38 PM ET
PHOTO: An undated photo of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a Thousands Oaks, Calif., bar, Nov. 7, 2018.PlayVentura County Sheriff
WATCH Sergeant killed in Borderline shooting was fatally struck by friendly fire: Sheriff

In a heartbreaking twist to last month's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, the sheriff's office sergeant who was among 12 slain that night was fatally struck by friendly fire amid a chaotic gunfight, authorities said Friday.

Eleven bar-goers, as well as Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, were killed at the bar on Nov. 7, allegedly by 28-year-old Ian David Long.

(MORE: New details emerge in Thousand Oaks mass shooting, including gunman's possession of 7 high-capacity magazines)

(MORE: 'Dared to go where most would flee': Sergeant slain in Thousand Oaks shooting remembered in emotional service)

PHOTO: The funeral for Sgt. Ron Helus, from the Ventura County Sheriffs Office, Nov. 15, 2018. ABC
The funeral for Sgt. Ron Helus, from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Nov. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: An undated photo of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a Thousands Oaks, Calif., bar, Nov. 7, 2018.Ventura County Sheriff
An undated photo of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a Thousands Oaks, Calif., bar, Nov. 7, 2018.

Long had stormed the venue and fired more than 50 rounds, hitting 13 people, authorities said.

Amid the chaos and confusion, as bleeding bar-goers were fleeing, Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer who responded with him were attacked almost immediately by Long, who fired multiple rounds at them, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a news conference Friday.

Helus was hit five times by Long, but the injuries were "potentially survivable," Ventura County Medical examiner Dr. Christopher Young said Friday.

Both officers quickly retreated and fired at Long, Ayub said.

(MORE: The Thousand Oaks shooting victims: Heartbreaking stories emerge about the 12 lives lost)

PHOTO: Jason Coffman, father of slain victim Cody Coffman, kneels at a memorial not far from where the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting happened in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018.Barbara Davidson/Getty Images, FILE
Jason Coffman, father of slain victim Cody Coffman, kneels at a memorial not far from where the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting happened in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018.

During what the CHP called a "fierce firefight," a sixth bullet fired by the CHP officer hit Helus in the chest and heart, authorities said.

That sixth bullet caused the most severe injuries, Young said. "That bullet struck vital organs and was fatal," Ayub said.

It wasn't clear if the officer's bullet was accidentally discharge or purposely fired at Long.

(MORE: 'I don't want prayers ... I want gun control,' demands mom of Thousand Oaks mass shooting victim)

CHP Coastal Division Chief L.D. Maples called the news "devastating."

PHOTO: Jason Coffman, father of slain victim Cody Coffman, gets a hug at a vigil site for the shooting victims near the Borderline Bar and Grill, Nov. 7, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, Calif.Barbara Davidson/Getty Images, FILE
Jason Coffman, father of slain victim Cody Coffman, gets a hug at a vigil site for the shooting victims near the Borderline Bar and Grill, Nov. 7, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

PHOTO: Two women wearing blankets leave the area near the Borderline Bar and Grill after a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.Mike Nelson/EPA via Shutterstock
Two women wearing blankets leave the area near the Borderline Bar and Grill after a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.

The involved CHP officer is a nine-year veteran of the agency with a military background and was "devastated" by the news, the CHP said.

He was not currently on duty as of Friday.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Helus' family, friends and the men and the women of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office," Maples said.

Maples stressed, "The blame for this tragedy lies with one person -- the suspect."

The sheriff echoed Maples' sentiments.

"He alone created the violence," Ayub said of Long. "The burden lies solely with him -- not those who tried to save lives."

Comments