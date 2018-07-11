Two Ohio men are in custody after allegedly hopping onto a CSX train and then calling 911 to report they were scared because the train was going too fast, authorities said.

Christian Hale, 20, and Kevin Slone, 24, only planned on riding through Willard, Ohio to the other side, Hale told Sgt. Charles Ellis of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, according to ABC affiliate WEWS.

However, the men ended up 60 miles away in Wayne County.

“Me and my friends hopped on a train. We kind of jumped on it. The train is like going really, really, really fast and I really don’t know where we’re at or where we’re going,” Christian Hale said in the 911 call, WEWS reported.

“It’s better than walking,” he added.

Hale admitted to Ellis that he and Slone had been hanging on between two of the train cars early Tuesday when they became frightened because of the train's speed, according to the report.

“I was scared man. That train was flying,” Hale told Ellis in the squad car after his arrest, WEWS reported.

Capt. Doug Hunter of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said he thought the train was going upwards of 50 miles-per-hour, according to WEWS.

"The fact the person was able to call 911 while he's hanging onto the side of a train in and of itself is very, very unusual," Hunter told the station.

Slone and Hale were charged with criminal trespass and obstructing official business, according WEWS reported.