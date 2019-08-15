A Washington state trooper made a surprising discovery after spotting a car pulled over on the side of a highway: the driver was playing Pokemon GO on eight devices, all at the same time.

Sergeant Kyle Smith spotted the vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 518 in Burien, south of Seattle, on Tuesday.

It was only after Smith approached he understood why.

#PokemonDistraction Sergeant Kyle Smith contacted a vehicle on the shoulder yesterday evening. This is what was next to the driver! Playing #PokemonGO with EIGHT (8) phones! Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions. pic.twitter.com/tgOr16CRlm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 14, 2019

The driver of the car, who was not identified, was playing the mobile game on eight different phones, according to Rick Johnson, the spokesman for the Washington State Patrol in King County, who tweeted about the incident.

The driver had placed the phones in separate cutouts in a piece of blue Styrofoam.

Johnson said the driver agreed to put the phones in the back seat and continue his commute "with 8 less distractions."

Chesnot/Getty Images

Because he was pulled over, Smith did not issue the driver any citations but he did warn him not to pull over to the shoulder unless there is an emergency.

It was not immediately clear if the driver caught any Pokemon.