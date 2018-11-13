70-year-old Pokemon Go fan plays the game on 15 phones attached to his bicycle

Introduced to the game by his grandson, Chen San Yuan spends over $300 a month playing Pokemon Go in the hopes of meeting more Pokemon-playing pals along the way.
0:50 | 11/13/18

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

