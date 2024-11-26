Trump has advisers conduct internal probe of alleged impropriety by legal adviser Boris Epshteyn: Sources

President-elect Donald Trump directed his top advisers to conduct an internal investigation into alleged claims of impropriety by his top legal adviser Boris Epshteyn, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The allegations from top allies of the president-elect and individuals close to his transition team claimed that Epshteyn used his position of proximity to Trump to seek financial compensation, claiming he could potentially secure positions for certain individuals in the administration.

An internal investigation conducted by lawyers for Trump preliminarily found a pattern of behavior with Epshteyn that was concerning, sources said.

The review allegedly found that Epshteyn would offer access to Trump in exchange for monthly consulting fees. The review by Trump's lawyers concluded that Epshteyn's alleged conduct should result in termination of his employment and proximity to Trump.

It's not clear if the report was ever delivered to Trump and as of Monday evening Epshteyn still appeared to be employed by Trump.

"I am honored to work for President Trump and with his team," Epshteyn told ABC News. "These fake claims are false and defamatory and will not distract us from Making America Great Again."

The internal investigation was first reported by CNN.

Republican political strategist and former White House press officer, Boris Epshteyn, walks into the West Wing of the White House, March 8, 2017, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP

In a sworn declaration submitted to Trump's transition team and obtained by ABC News, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said that he contacted Epshteyn following the election to mention his interest in serving in Trump's administration, and -- despite the absence of an explicit offer -- Greitens said that Epshteyn's "comments and demeanor suggested that he might entertain offering a position in the administration in exchange for financial consideration, but such an offer would happen in subsequent discussion."

Sources familiar with the review by Trump's lawyers found that the day after Trump met with Treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent for the first time in February, Epshteyn invited him to lunch and asked Bessent for a monthly stipend of at least $30,000 to promote Bessent around Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

Epshteyn also tried to get Bessent to invest $10 million in a 3-on-3 basketball league -- an offer that Bessent refused.

Bessent, who did not pay Epshteyn, came to believe that if he had followed through he would have been treated in a more favorable manner by Ephsteyn, sources said.

Bessent could not be reached for comment.

Speaking to Just the News, a conservative publication, Trump reacted to the allegations saying he wasn't aware that anyone who worked for him was soliciting consulting fees.

"I suppose every president has people around them who try to make money off them on the outside. It's a shame, but it happens," Trump said. "But no one working for me in any capacity should be looking to make money. They should only be here to Make America Great Again."

"As is standard practice, a broad review of the campaign's consulting agreements has been conducted and completed, including as to Boris, among others," incoming White House communications director Steven Cheung said. "We are now moving ahead together as a team to help President Trump Make America Great Again."