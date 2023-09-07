Trump may seek to have his Georgia election interference case moved into federal court

Trump would be the sixth defendant to file such a motion.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have notified Georgia state court in Fulton County that they may seek to remove his case to federal court, according to a court filing.

If Trump seeks removal to federal court, he would be the sixth defendant in District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference case to do so, joining former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, for DOJ official, Jeffrey Clark, former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham, and current Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still.

Meadows' motion for removal, filed on Aug. 15 by his attorney George Terwilliger and Atlanta-based attorney Joseph Englert, is based on a federal law that they argue requires the removal of criminal proceedings brought in state court to the federal court system when someone is charged for actions they allegedly took as a federal official acting "under color" of their office.

Former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, N.H, on Aug 8, 2023. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Trump and 18 others have pleaded not guilty to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.