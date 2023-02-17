Tyre Nichols: Former Memphis police officers due in court on murder charges

Five officers were fired and arrested on charges including second-degree murder.

Five former Memphis police officers accused of murder in connection to the traffic stop beating of Tyre Nichols are due in court for a bond arraignment Friday morning.

The five officers -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith -- were fired and arrested on charges including second-degree murder following Nichols' beating during a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

Officers who were terminated after their involvement in a traffic stop that ended with the death of Tyre Nichols, in a combination of undated photographs in Memphis, Tenn. From left: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean. Memphis Police Dept. via Reuters

Nichols, 29, was hospitalized and died three days later.

Graphic footage of the traffic stop was released to the public last month and sparked nationwide outrage.

This still image from a Memphis Police Department body-cam video released on January 27, 2023, shows a police officer aiming a tazer towards Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis Police Department/AFP via Getty Images

A sixth officer was fired and a seventh has been relieved of duty in the wake of Nichols' death. More officers could receive administrative discipline and the district attorney said additional charges could be filed.

At Nichols' funeral, family attorney Ben Crump said that Nichols' legacy "will be one of equal justice."

Tyre Nichols in a 2020 photo, in Conway, Ark. Courtesy Elizabeth Cabradilla

"It will be the blueprint going forward, because we have to remember that in less than 20 days ... they were terminated, they were arrested and they were charged," he said of the officers.

Nichols' family is now urging Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would mandate accountability for police misconduct, address racial profiling and limit use of force for police officers.