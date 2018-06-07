An Uber driver has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a passenger in Denver, prosecutors said.

Michael Hancock, 29, is accused of shooting and killing his Uber passenger, 45-year-old Hyun Kim, early Friday on I-25, the Denver District Attorney's Office said. A witness described seeing a man slumped down in a silver sedan pulled over on the side of the road, according to the probable cause statement.

Kim was shot several times, according to the statement.

David Zalubowski/AP

Hancock's first court appearance has not yet been set, the district attorney's office said.

“We are deeply troubled by the events in Denver today," an Uber spokesperson said Friday. "Our thoughts are with the families of those involved. The driver’s access to the app has been removed, and we will continue working closely with police."

In a statement, Hancock's family described him as a "great dad."

Denver Police

“He has 2 kids," the statement said. "He’s a college student. And his big thing is to make the world a better place.”

According to the Denver Post, Hancock's family said the suspect was acting in self-defense, protecting himself from being beaten in the head.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.