Former UFC fighter Abel 'Killa' Trujillo arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Jul 17, 2019, 1:08 PM ET
PHOTO: Abel Trujillo is seen against Marcus Levesseur during a mixed martial arts bout at a UFC on FOX event in Seattle, Dec. 8, 2012.PlayGregory Payan/AP, FILE
WATCH News headlines today: July 17, 2019

A former UFC fighter has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child, according to authorities.

Abel "Killa" Trujillo, 35, was arrested in Broward County, Florida, in May and extradited last month to Douglas County, Colorado, where the alleged crime is said to have occurred, Douglas County Sheriff's Office public information officer Cocha Hayden told ABC News. He is a Florida resident, she added.

He is also charged with obscenity, Hayden said, but could not elaborate on the nature of the crime.

PHOTO: Abel Trujillo waits for the start of the next round during a lightweight bout during UFC Fight Night 27 Condit v Kampmann 2 at Bankers Life Field House in Indianapolis, Indiana, Aug. 28, 2013. Diamond Images/Getty Images, FILE
Abel Trujillo waits for the start of the next round during a lightweight bout during UFC Fight Night 27 Condit v Kampmann 2 at Bankers Life Field House in Indianapolis, Indiana, Aug. 28, 2013.
(MORE: Former boxing champ Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker fatally struck by car in Virginia Beach)

Trujillo was previously convicted of domestic abuse in 2007 and domestic abuse assault in 2009, The Sports Network reported, citing Iowa court records.

Trujillo was released from jail on $10,000 bond on Tuesday, Hayden said. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning and has not yet entered a plea.

PHOTO: Abel Trujillo is seen against Marcus Levesseur during a mixed martial arts bout at a UFC on FOX event in Seattle, Dec. 8, 2012. Gregory Payan/AP, FILE
Abel Trujillo is seen against Marcus Levesseur during a mixed martial arts bout at a UFC on FOX event in Seattle, Dec. 8, 2012.
(MORE: MMA fighter Cedric 'Spiderman' Marks captured after jail van escape: Texas authorities)

It is unclear whether Trujillo has retained an attorney.

The lightweight's last fight was in December 2017, which he lost to John "The Bull" Makdessi, according to mixed martial arts website Sherdog.com.

(MORE: Conor McGregor arrested on felony charges after smashing fan's phone, police say)

Trujillo was scheduled to fight in the main event of Battlefield FC 2 in Macau on July 27, The Sports Network reported.