Unsettled weather in the Northeast, then an arctic blast for Thanksgiving

Unsettled weather, meaning conditions that could produce precipitation, will greet many folks this morning from Wisconsin all the way to Maine.

Two low-pressure systems should deliver light snow or rain showers from the Great Lakes into the Northeast through tomorrow morning.

Upstate New York and Maine may see a quick blast of snow Tuesday morning as well, with some parts seeing 2 to 6 inches by the afternoon.

Record lows will be possible the morning of Thanksgiving, as a significant shot of cold air -- the coldest of the season so far -- pushes behind a cold front as chilly air descends from Canada.

The greater Northeast could wake up to temperatures in the teens or single digits -- potentially above or below zero.

It's likely to be the coldest Turkey Day along the East Coast since 1996.

Firefighters in California may finally catch a break late Wednesday or early Thursday when rain is expected.

Too much rain could lead to flooding, but a fair amount will help relieve the poor air quality generated by the massive wildfires.

Conditions today, however, will remain dry, with gusty winds and low humidity.