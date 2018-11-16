Cold moves in as snowstorm moves out of Northeast

There are seven states in the Northeast still under winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories one day after a nor'easter snarled traffic, cancelled flights and even left kids stranded at school. There were more than 377,000 customers without power across 14 states in the eastern U.S. -- and Washington, D.C. -- Friday morning.

New York City got a whopping 6 inches of snow, the biggest one-day snow total for the city in November since the late 1800s. Philadelphia saw 3.6 inches, its biggest storm since 1967 and Washington, D.C., had its biggest storm since 1989.

Other snow totals:

Mount Hope, New York: 18.3 inches

Newton, Pennsylvania: 12.3 inches

Montague, New Jersey: 10.2 inches

New Fairfield, Connecticut: 10 inches

Burrillville, Rhode Island: 9 inches

The nor’easter is moving through the Northeast on Friday morning and bringing more snow from New York to Maine.

The storm will exit the Northeast by Friday afternoon, but a new smaller clipper system is developing in the Northern Plains.

This new storm system will move through the Great Lakes overnight into Saturday morning and bring snow from Minneapolis to Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and into Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Additional snowfall on Friday morning is expected from New York to Maine, with some areas in New England getting an additional 3 to 6 inches of fresh snow.

With the new storm system in the Midwest, a general area of about 2 to 4 inches is expected -- with half a foot possible locally in the Dakotas.

Behind the clipper system in the Midwest, another dose of arctic air will move into the Midwest this weekend and into the Northeast early next week.