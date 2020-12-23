US-based companies continue to share their products for the holidays, give back to the community Across the country, businesses are grateful for those who’ve decided shop local.

Across the country, American-based businesses are grateful for those who’ve decided shop local this holiday season.

In Boulder City, Nevada, family-owned Fisher Space Pen shared its latest series of pens: the “First Responders” series. National Sales and Market Manager Joshua Skidmore said that a portion of every sale goes to helping first responders, and some of the profits from their raw brass pens help support “Feeding America’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

“World News Tonight” heard from companies featured on air in the past and they said that buying American-made products makes an impact.

Metal Art of Wisconsin says it has had over 3,000 new orders after appearing on “World News Tonight.”

“We are scrambling to hire new people and starting a second shift just to meet the demand,” said owner Shane Henderson.

In St. Louis, the father-son team behind InstaShield, a company that makes protective face shields, said that they’ve sold 23,000 shields since they were featured. The company donates an InstaShields for every face shield purchased. After they were featured, they donated several boxes of the face shields to a food bank in Merrillville, Indiana.

Victor Garcia, the CEO of Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, told “World News Tonight” that he is grateful for InstaShield and America’s support.

“We’re so excited to get this donation of 20,000 InstaShields made in America,” said Garcia.

In Chicago, Soap Distillery’s owner Danielle Martin said they are “eternally grateful” for all the orders and that they are getting to work to fill them.

“We received weeks worth of orders in just a couple of hours,” Martin told “World News Tonight.” “[We] got a lot of work to do, a lot of products to make, new hires to bring in and some training to do, but we really appreciate the feature.”