Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith resigns citing medical concerns

Smith said in a statement he was resigning over medical concerns.

Cody Smith, the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, has resigned.

Smith said in a statement he was resigning over medical concerns.

"I want to thank members of the Uvalde community for their thoughts and prayers during my ongoing recovery from unexpected medical issues I have experienced in recent weeks. After much consultation and prayer, I have decided to resign as Mayor of the City of Uvalde to focus on my health. It has been a great honor to serve the city and community I love, and I have great confidence that Mayor Pro-Tem Everardo Zamora will serve with honor until the next mayor is elected on November 5, 2024," his statement read.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.