Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death complaint against helicopter operator in crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed.

Kobe Bryant's widow has submitted a wrongful death complaint against the helicopter company that operated the flight that killed her husband, daughter and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant submitted a 72-page complaint for damages Island Express Helicopters, Inc., to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, court documents show. The court will determine whether to file the complaint once it has been reviewed.

It is unclear how long the review will take before the documents are officially filed.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Southern California while en route to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy.

The Sikorsky S-76B plunged into a steep hillside in Calabasas, killing everyone on board, including the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Weather conditions on the day of the crash are one factor being examined by the National Transportation Safety Board's investigators.

In May 2015, Zobayan violated FAA rules by crossing into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport, according to a record obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

The documents were submitted on the same day a public memorial was being held for Kobe Bryant and Gianna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife and three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months.

ABC News could not immediately reach a representative for Island Express Helicopters, Inc. for comment. All services were suspended following the crash, according to a statement posted to its website.

ABC News' Bonnie Mclean contributed to this report.