Retired Army Major Pete Way served America proudly for 24 years until his retirement in 2013.

While on a combat operation in Afghanistan in 2003 a vehicle in front of him was hit, and from that moment on, his life would change.

After the hit, Way rushed to assist a soldier who had become trapped, and injured his leg in the process. This injury worsened over the years and ultimately he required an above-the-knee leg amputation.

"Nightline" met the courageous fighter as he prepared to be honored for his work helping other wounded veterans.

After going through extensive surgeries and physical therapy, Way said it was sports that motivated him to stay positive. He said that competing in Paralympic cross-country and mountain biking pushed him beyond his injuries.

Way took adapted sports further by starting his own program in Augusta, Georgia.

"I needed to do more. And, you know, I needed to sort of evolve into that volunteer," Way told "Nightline." "Then I kind of realized that my hometown didn't really have this and that everybody didn't have the luxury of traveling to do these things, and so, the next step was to make this happen where I live."

Way's program is called "Fight On," and it encourages wounded veterans to take part in sports with others who can relate to them and their experiences.

"Maybe this inspires one more person…to say, you know, 'I'm not going to quit right now. I'm going to take that next step and do that next thing, whatever that is,'" Way said. "It's really…not about me. I'm just…a story, a face and a voice that's there for somebody else."

Way was honored on Monday at the Stand Up for Heroes event in New York, which is founded by the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Woodruff himself was injured while covering the war in Iraq when an improvised explosive device detonated near his convoy. That grueling experience shapes the Foundation's mission.

For 13 years, the Bob Woodruff Foundation says it finds, funds and shapes programs to enrich the lives of veterans and their families, from rehabilitation and recovery to education and employment.

Woodruff and his wife, Lee Woodruff, aim to ensure that veterans aren't forgotten.

"People have to know this is still going on because there's not that much reporting," Woodruff told "Nightline." "There's not that many battles that are happening out there in the sands of the war zones, but there are still huge needs for those who have served our country."

The Woodruff Foundation shared the special night not just with the stars on stage, including musician Bruce Springsteen and comedians Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj, but also with service members, veterans and their families.

"We always think about the Petes of the world… But behind all the Petes in the world is usually a family," Lee Woodruff told "Nightline." "Every year, this is our chance to take this awful thing that happened and tell a story about it and use that for some good."

"That's the great thing," Bob Woodruff added. "I know this is very rare, but this has no political issues attached to it. When people want to help veterans, it doesn't matter what side you're on."

"Nightline" was there when the audience welcomed Way with a standing ovation and thunderous applause. Way's service dog Rory was by his side.

"I just want to say thank you again for all this and all that means and all it's going to do and continue to do for me and my fellow warriors as we recover," Way told the crowd.