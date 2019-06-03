"The View" co-hosts' first order of business following the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach that took the lives of 12 people was to ask themselves what the country should do about gun control.

On Friday afternoon in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, longtime city employee DeWayne Craddock used his own security pass to enter the crowded building. According to officials, he went floor-to-floor two .45-caliber guns killing 11 co-workers and a contractor. During an intense gun battle between the shooter and police responders, he was shot at the scene.

Whoopi Goldberg outlined the attack on "The View" before saying, "It now sounds like we pay lip service," considering the number of mass shooting the U.S. has endured this year. "What should we do?"

"I do think that the right to bear arms is an important thing. Even though it says you should be a part of the militia, I get that," Goldberg continued. "Do we really need to have people with access to millions of guns?"

"Since it keeps happening that people get these guns legally," she continued also noting that's not necessarily the case with the Virginia Beach shooter, "What do we do? Beause this stuff is getting really tough."

Guest co-host Tara Setmayer premised her opinion saying that because mass shootings are "so emotional," it can be "difficult" to process "because you just want to just have a reaction."

"What makes these situations unique is that guns and the right to own guns is a constitutional right, which is different than other policy areas. So there can't be a broad brush response to it," Setmayer said.

"It's important for people to take a breath. The mourning process has to happen, and the legislatures need to look at the situations and see, 'Well where could we have improved?' Because sometimes people are just evil and you can't legislate evil."

"Are there common sense gun control measure you could take possibly? Sure," Setmayer continued. "Would that really have prevented it? If someone wants to kill, they're going to kill."

Nicolette Cain/Walt Disney Television

Sunny Hostin contended that although the second amendment protects a United States individual's right to bear Arms, it isn't an unlimited amendment. "Let's remember that when we're talking about guns."

"We have this constitutional right but that is not unlimited. That means common sense gun control is provided for the constitution," Hostin said. "You have the right to have a gun, but that doesn't mean you can have any gun; that doesn't mean you can have any type of magazine; it doesn't mean you can have any type of bullet."

Ana Navarro used a pre and post 9/11 scenario as an example of the country's need to "balance constitutional rights and the public welfare.

"Before 9/11, it would've been unheard of for us to agree to get wanded, and X-rayed, and touched, and taking our shoes off, and taking our belts off, and practically be naked," Navarro said about going through airport customs. "Today we do it, and we do it because it's about safety, and it's about national security, and it's because we saw the harm that could come from not compromising some of our privacy and some of our personal space."

"There has got to be a compromise," Navarro continued. "I know what we can't do, and what we can't continue to do is nothing. That is negligence."

Hostin said that she believes mass shootings are "a health, public safety issue at this point."

In May, a shooting at a Colorado STEM school killed one student and injured seven. Student Kendrick Castillo lost his life saving his fellow classmates from the mass shooter.

In April, two were killed at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte after a gunman stormed a UNC classroom.

"I understand people want to keep their guns. But when you hear that our children are dying in our schools; our children are dying in our streets – as a mother, I want our kid to be safe," Hostin said. "Isn't their life important? Shouldn't their safety count? Is their safety just as important as your right to have that AR-15, or your right to have that high-capacity magazine? What about that?"

