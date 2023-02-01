Tyre Nichols waited 16 minutes for EMTs to help after police beating: Analysis

On Jan. 7, Tyre Nichols was on his way back home when he was stopped for alleged reckless driving and was brutally beaten by several Memphis police officers.

He died of his injuries three days after the incident. Five officers have been charged in connection with his death and two others have been relieved of duty, pending further investigation. Three Memphis fire personnel have been fired in the ongoing investigation.

Police body camera footage captured the violent incident and was made public by Memphis city officials. It sparked outrage and protests.

Nichols’ parents told ABC News they hoped every minute of the video would be analyzed.

"I just want them to see why they charged these police officers with murder," Rodney Wells, Nichols' stepfather, said in an interview with ABC News. "For an individual to weigh 150 pounds and to be brutalized by five officers is unheard of and we needed the public to see it so they can make their own judgment."

Watch the video above to get an in-depth examination of over an hour of police footage and audio from the Memphis Police Department, as well as public statements from officials concerning Nichols’ tragic death.

This video contains violent scenes that may be difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.