Michigan school shooter loses bid to withdraw guilty plea in 4 deaths

PONTIAC, Mich. -- A judge on Thursday refused to allow a Michigan school shooter to withdraw his guilty plea to two dozen charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder.

Ethan Crumbley's appellate lawyers cited his mental health and other factors when he waived his right to trial at age 16 and pleaded guilty to killing four students at Oxford High School in 2021.

But Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said Crumbley's guilty plea was “knowingly, voluntarily, and accurately given.”

The judge also said he would not set aside Crumbley's life prison sentence.

“These are the right decisions under the law, and they allow us to continue doing the most important things — focusing on the victims and their families, and on preventing future shootings,” said prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Crumbley, now 18, was 15 when he brought a gun to school and killed four students and wounded others.

Earlier that day his parents were summoned to discuss violent drawings and agonizing phrases written on a math assignment. They didn’t take him home, and no one checked his backpack for a gun.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are serving 10-year prison terms for involuntary manslaughter. They were accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring their son’s mental health.

They were the first U.S. parents to be convicted in a school shooting committed by their child.