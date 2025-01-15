Search launched in Houston after sheriff's deputy fatally shot, authorities say

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON -- A man fatally shot a Texas sheriff's deputy in southwest Houston, prompting a massive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said.

The suspect opened fire on Jesus Vargas, a 17-year veteran of the Brazoria County sheriff’s department, as the deputy tried to serve an arrest warrant on Wednesday morning, Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said the suspect had a long criminal history including aggravated assault, and that Vargas and his partner had been working with a U.S. Marshal’s task force to locate the suspect and serve the warrant.

Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of a shopping plaza after the shooting.

Authorities said the large-scale search for the shooting suspect included helicopters, K-9s and teams of officers.

“There’s a lot of manpower out there to try and bring this person to justice,” Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz said.

Stallman said Vargas was married and had three children.