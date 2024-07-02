Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 05-09-32-39-55, Powerball: 9
ByThe Associated Press
July 2, 2024, 12:05 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-09-32-39-55, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(five, nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine, fifty-five, Powerball: nine, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets