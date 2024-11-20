Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 05-35-50-51-59, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
November 20, 2024, 12:35 AM
Estimated jackpot: $420 million
