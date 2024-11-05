Toys for kids of all ages: What to gift little kids, teenagers and every child in between this holiday

Kids tend to want one thing for the holidays: toys, and lots of them.

To find out more about which toys are hot for 2024, we scoured resources like The Toy Insider, Amazon and Walmart to see what's flying off shelves and what is building buzz as we head into the busiest gifting season of the year.

Below, find top sellers related to viral kids shows and videos like "Bluey" and Ms. Rachel, as well as nods to other classics that parents will love just as much, such as "Fraggle Rock" plushes.

Teens and tweens will appreciate plenty of video game-related goods, and don't forget to encourage their dreams with gifts that promote creative exploration as well as entertainment.

However old the child you're shopping for may be, there's a toy here for everyone. Check back throughout the season as we continue expanding this list.

Toys for kids age 0 to 5

19% off Walmart Cry Babies Emma's Morning Routine Interactive 13.6" Baby Doll with 25+ Baby Sounds and Interactive Accessories While many interactive toys are created specifically for slightly older children, the Cry Babies are approved for children as young as 3. Let your little ones help Emma get ready for her day by following a morning routine during playtime to keep them entertained, and build a solid foundation for their own future get-ready routines. $27.99

Amazon Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll, 16" Tall Interactive Toy with 4 Songs & 16+ Phrases, Toddler Toys for Girls & Boys Ages 6 Months to 3+ Years Ms. Rachel is a runaway hit, so it's no surprise her doll counterpart is, too. With over 30,000 units sold on Amazon alone this month, making it the top-selling doll on the site, expect to be the hit of the holiday when you give this to your favorite little kid. $29.97 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Tile Town Bluey Heeler Home & 4WD Vehicle Magnetic Tiles Construction Building Playset + Family Figures, Kids 3-5+, New Action Tiles, Realistic Builds, STEM Creative Toy | Amazon Exclusive When it comes to little ones these days, you simply can't go wrong with anything from "Bluey." The incredibly popular show has inspired countless toys for imaginative play, and this magnetic tile construction playset is great for teaching tiny fingers fine motor skills and encouraging spatial awareness. $69.99 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Teletubbies Collectable Super Soft Plush Toys Full Set Teletubbies are just as cute as ever, especially in this easy-to-gift full set. Little ones will love how colorful and cuddly they are as they play along while watching the classic show. $46.99 Walmart Shop Now

Build-A-Bear Bluey Plush Puppy with 5-in-1 Phrases And speaking of Bluey, she's back at Build-A-Bear with this adorable plush puppy that sold out instantly when it was first released. Grab it now before it disappears again. $40 Build-A-Bear Shop Now

Walmart Little Tikes Fraggle Rock Back to The Rock Gobo Plush, Jim Henson Company, 10" Plush Fraggle, Pretend Play, Toddlers, Kids Gift, Ages 3+ This toy has the benefit of being appealing and fun for little ones while also scratching a nostalgic itch for parents who grew up on the fantastical puppet show. Collect the whole crew to recreate classic scenes! $9.99 Walmart Shop Now

Toys for kids ages 5 to 10

Amazon Instant Print Camera for Kids Stoke kids' creativity by encouraging an interest in the fun ways you can express yourself through photography. This camera instantly prints photos in black and white that can be colored in with marker, so kids can take liberties with how they view the world while making it their own. $38.99 Amazon Shop Now

5% off Amazon Magic Mixies Pixie Supremes Magic Mirror Capture the magic of Magic Mixies but with a whole new spin on the original thanks to this incredible Magic Mirror. Instead of a bubbling cauldron that reveals a special surprise, the player must awaken the spirit in the mirror to reveal a special fashion doll, plus they can play in "fortune mode" to ask questions about what their future holds. $56.64

Amazon Furby Galaxy Edition, Glow in The Dark, 15 Fashion Accessories, Interactive Plush Toys for 6 Year Old Girls & Boys & Up, Voice Activated Animatronic (Amazon Exclusive) Millennial parents will especially love their child's affinity for this adorable blast from the past that's been redesigned to capture the hearts of a new generation. They talk, light up, dance and even talk to their other Furby friends, so you can buy this as a solo gift or help your favorite kid grow their fuzzy family. $59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart furReal Peanut the Playful Monkey Interactive Toy This interactive plush comes with an irresistibly cute face and 100 different reactions to encourage imaginative play, plus it flips, stands and walks on its own. $85 Walmart Shop Now

10% off Amazon DC Comics Batman, Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset, 2-in-1 Playset with Exclusive Figure and Glider, Lights, Sounds, Kids Toys for Boys and Girls 4+ Your child will enjoy countless hours of play thanks to the versatility this toy offers with its multiple configurations, lights, sounds and more -- perfect for Gotham's youngest and most dedicated defenders. $53.99

Gifts for tweens and teens

26% off Amazon Rainbow High Winter Wonderland Bella - Pink 11" Fashion Doll with Magic Snow Hidden in Fashion That Puffs Up with Water, and Snowman Kit Rainbow High dolls have been a hot commodity for a while now, so make a small collector happy by giving them this Winter Wonderland edition of the colorful figures. There are also blue, purple and yellow versions -- you can build a whole set to really go all out! $21.99

Amazon Monster High Skulltimate Secrets - Nintendo Switch Monster High has a cross-generational appeal, so give a growing gamer this Switch game filled with hidden rooms, character creation and a whole new "boo crew" for endless hours of entertainment. $39.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Nintendo Switch (OLED model) with White Joy-Con On the off chance you want to give them the game above but they're missing the Switch itself, you can count on it being a gift that's always sure to please. $340.98 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Electric Kids Drum Set,Electronic Drum Set Practice 9 Pads With Stand The pre-teen and teenage years are some of the most important for fostering new and burgeoning skills. Do so for a musically-inclined child by giving them this electronic drum kit that won't drive the whole house crazy but still encourages them to explore making new, creative beats. $79.99 Amazon Shop Now