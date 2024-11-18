23 gift ideas for the tech lover in your life

Shop top tech picks from Apple, JBL and more.

ByCasey DelBasso
November 18, 2024, 4:03 AM
Shop gifts for the tech lover in your life
ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon

Finding the perfect gift for tech enthusiasts can feel overwhelming, but 2024 brought with it many exciting options to make your holiday shopping easier.

Whether you’re shopping for a gamer, a movie buff or a productivity pro, there’s guaranteed to be a trending gadget they’ll love.

From the latest gaming consoles and 4K TVs with stunning visuals to sleek laptops for work or play, this guide has something for every tech lover.

Dive into the hottest tech picks of the year and make their holiday unforgettable.

Top tech gifts in 2024

Amazon

10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame

  • $70.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Tile by Life360 Pro

Easily attachable to keys or bags, this tracker ensures they'll never lose their essentials again.

  • $34.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Anker Power Bank

This high-capacity portable charger keeps devices powered up on the go.

  • $59.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

GoPro HERO11 Black

This powerful action camera captures adventures in stunning quality.

  • $274.95
  • Amazon
14% off
Amazon

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon - Silver

Shop the Oura ring on sale at Amazon while it's under $300.

  • $299
  • $349
  • Amazon
Amazon

DJI Mic (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case), Wireless Lavalier Microphone

  • $249
  • Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32 GB)

For the person who loves to read.

  • $279.99
  • Amazon
42% off
Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station

  • $459
  • $799
  • Amazon

Gaming gifts

Amazon

Meta Quest 3S 256GB — Get Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-Month Trial of Meta Quest+ Included — All-in-One Headset

  • $399.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

PlayStation®5 Digital Edition (slim)

  • $449
  • Amazon
Amazon

Paladone Playstation Controller Digital Alarm Clock

  • $22.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con

  • $298
  • Amazon

Apple gifts

7% off
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display

  • $464
  • $499
  • Amazon
11% off
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10

  • $379
  • $429
  • Amazon
Amazon

Apple AirTag

  • $19
  • Amazon

TVs and accessories

Walmart

Roku Streaming Stick 4K |

With this easy-to-use device, your gift recipient can stream all their favorite shows in 4K.

  • $44.18
  • Walmart
38% off
Amazon

INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote

  • $79.99
  • $129.99
  • Amazon
56% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with AI-powered Fire TV Search

  • $21.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
44% off
Amazon

LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen

  • $1496.99
  • $2699.99
  • Amazon

Headphones and speakers

Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

These high-performance headphones have a 22-hour battery life and noise-canceling capabilities. 

  • $159
  • Amazon
Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

A waterproof, portable speaker with big sound for on-the-go music.

  • $119
  • Amazon
Amazon

JBL Tour Pro 3 - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Smart Charging Case - Latte

  • $299.95
  • Amazon
Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 - Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation – Bluetooth Headphones - Hazel

  • $229
  • Amazon

