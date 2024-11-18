23 gift ideas for the tech lover in your life
Shop top tech picks from Apple, JBL and more.
Finding the perfect gift for tech enthusiasts can feel overwhelming, but 2024 brought with it many exciting options to make your holiday shopping easier.
Whether you’re shopping for a gamer, a movie buff or a productivity pro, there’s guaranteed to be a trending gadget they’ll love.
From the latest gaming consoles and 4K TVs with stunning visuals to sleek laptops for work or play, this guide has something for every tech lover.
Dive into the hottest tech picks of the year and make their holiday unforgettable.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Top tech gifts in 2024
Tile by Life360 Pro
Easily attachable to keys or bags, this tracker ensures they'll never lose their essentials again.
- $34.99
- Amazon
Anker Power Bank
This high-capacity portable charger keeps devices powered up on the go.
- $59.99
- Amazon
GoPro HERO11 Black
This powerful action camera captures adventures in stunning quality.
- $274.95
- Amazon
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon - Silver
Shop the Oura ring on sale at Amazon while it's under $300.
- $299
- $349
- Amazon
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32 GB)
For the person who loves to read.
- $279.99
- Amazon
Gaming gifts
Meta Quest 3S 256GB — Get Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-Month Trial of Meta Quest+ Included — All-in-One Headset
- $399.99
- Amazon
Apple gifts
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display
- $464
- $499
- Amazon
TVs and accessories
Roku Streaming Stick 4K |
With this easy-to-use device, your gift recipient can stream all their favorite shows in 4K.
- $44.18
- Walmart
INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote
- $79.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen
- $1496.99
- $2699.99
- Amazon
Headphones and speakers
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
These high-performance headphones have a 22-hour battery life and noise-canceling capabilities.
- $159
- Amazon
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
A waterproof, portable speaker with big sound for on-the-go music.
- $119
- Amazon
JBL Tour Pro 3 - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Smart Charging Case - Latte
- $299.95
- Amazon
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 - Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation – Bluetooth Headphones - Hazel
- $229
- Amazon