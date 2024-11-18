Shop top tech picks from Apple, JBL and more.

23 gift ideas for the tech lover in your life

Finding the perfect gift for tech enthusiasts can feel overwhelming, but 2024 brought with it many exciting options to make your holiday shopping easier.

Whether you’re shopping for a gamer, a movie buff or a productivity pro, there’s guaranteed to be a trending gadget they’ll love.

From the latest gaming consoles and 4K TVs with stunning visuals to sleek laptops for work or play, this guide has something for every tech lover.

Dive into the hottest tech picks of the year and make their holiday unforgettable.

Top tech gifts in 2024

Amazon 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame $70.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Tile by Life360 Pro Easily attachable to keys or bags, this tracker ensures they'll never lose their essentials again. $34.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Anker Power Bank This high-capacity portable charger keeps devices powered up on the go. $59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon GoPro HERO11 Black This powerful action camera captures adventures in stunning quality. $274.95 Amazon Shop Now

14% off Amazon Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon - Silver Shop the Oura ring on sale at Amazon while it's under $300. $299

$349 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon DJI Mic (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case), Wireless Lavalier Microphone $249 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32 GB) For the person who loves to read. $279.99 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $459

$799 Amazon Shop Now

Gaming gifts

Amazon Meta Quest 3S 256GB — Get Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-Month Trial of Meta Quest+ Included — All-in-One Headset $399.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon PlayStation®5 Digital Edition (slim) $449 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Paladone Playstation Controller Digital Alarm Clock $22.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con $298 Amazon Shop Now

Apple gifts

7% off Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display $464

$499 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 $379

$429 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Apple AirTag $19 Amazon Shop Now

TVs and accessories

Walmart Roku Streaming Stick 4K | With this easy-to-use device, your gift recipient can stream all their favorite shows in 4K. $44.18 Walmart Shop Now

38% off Amazon INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote $79.99

$129.99 Amazon Shop Now

56% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with AI-powered Fire TV Search $21.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

44% off Amazon LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen $1496.99

$2699.99 Amazon Shop Now

Headphones and speakers

Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones These high-performance headphones have a 22-hour battery life and noise-canceling capabilities. $159 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker A waterproof, portable speaker with big sound for on-the-go music. $119 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon JBL Tour Pro 3 - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Smart Charging Case - Latte $299.95 Amazon Shop Now