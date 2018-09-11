Police are investigating a Southern California woman who allegedly exploited last month's Holy Fire by posing as a fireman’s wife in a scheme to bilk $11,000 from unassuming donors, authorities said.

Ashley Bemis, 28, allegedly posted on a community page on saying that her husband was fighting the fire that scorched over 23,000 acres in Orange and Riverside counties and requested donations in his honor, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

“My Shane works for Cal Fire and is out on the Holy Fire right now," Bemis allegedly wrote on the page," according to ABC's Los Angeles station KABC. “I also have two other family members and many friends out on this fire and other fires burning here in California. I received a text today from Shane saying it’s pretty much a living hell out there battling the unpredictable ‘Holy Hell Fire.’

"I wanted to put it out there to everyone and say I will happily meet you and pick up any donation to the firefighters and first responders that are on the front lines right now,” the post added.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Facebook page has since been deleted.

When sheriffs showed up at Bemis' apartment and garage with a search warrant they found over $11,000 in cash and gifts -- all allegedly scammed out of charitable neighbors.

Investigators said they were tipped off by suspicious social media users who claimed Bemis had a “long history” of misrepresenting herself to “obtain free items from caring people by making them feel sorry for her,” according to a search warrant obtained by the Orange County sheriff.

“Once she received those items she turned around and sold those items to make a profit from them,” the documents said. “The postings referred to Ashley as a scammer. In less than a week the donations sites all stopped taking items for Ashley because of the alleged fraud.”

One investigator said he spoke with Cal Fire Capt. Tina Brady, who found no record of a firefighter by the name of Shane Goodman in California or anywhere else in the U.S.

She said Bemis’ list included items that firefighters would “never use.” Brady also told police that firefighters deployed to battle the Holy Fire were given “everything they needed,” slept in hotels and they do not take baths using bottled water as Bemis allegedly claimed in her posts.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Investigators said they spoke with Bemis and several witnesses who claimed they’d been duped by Bemis in the past. One woman told police that Bemis once faked a pregnancy and told her that her husband had left the county to take care of sick mother, leaving her alone with no help.

“My first experience with Ashley was in 2012, when she faked a pregnancy by wearing graduating pregnancy suits for 9 months, claiming that her husband Shane had died of a terminal illness, and that her first 2 year old child had died of a heart defect,” one witness said, according to court documents. "She was all alone so we all rallied around her, and the ladies even threw her a baby shower where she gladly accepted our gifts."

The witness said she eventually got Bemis to "admit that it was all a hoax and that she had been wearing a pregnancy suit the whole time," but she refused to return the donations.

Bemis had not been charged or arrested as of early Tuesday morning, but investigators said they had evidence that she may have conducted similar scams in the past. She did not return ABC News’ requests for comment.