Transcript for Holy Fire doubles in size

I'm book on Riverside County California where the holy fire is continuing to bear down on this community that threat is still very real you can CDs blames. Eating through his bone dry brush some of this. Brush hasn't ordered more than forty years now we had been on the front lines for the past twelve hours take a look at some that things we've been today. This buyers made a wrong because blames behind me the timbers. Are burning it has no smoking in their homes are right behind me here when you look at these lions this scene really looks apocalyptic their more than 141000 firefighters on the spot lines. In California right now residents I spoke with say they are grateful to the men and women. Who continue to put their lives on the line the man who is accused of sparking this fire now faces. Six felonies including arson in the residence I've spoken with say. They just cannot believe that somebody would spark this fire on purpose and put vote their lives and their property. In danger. In Riverside County California will cock. ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.