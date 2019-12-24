Woman assaults, robs pregnant woman in the Bronx New York police are looking for the woman accused in the incident.

New York police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman and then robbed her of her purse and $400, officials said.

The two women got into a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation on Monday in the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department.

The woman being sought punched the victim in the face and torso, causing pain and bruising, while in an elevator with the pregnant woman, police said.

She then allegedly took the victim's pursue and fled.

Police said there was cash and identification in the purse worth an estimated $400.

The woman was last seen wearing a red coat and dark pants, according to police.

EMS responded to the scene, but the pregnant woman refused medical attention, police said.

The incident happened in the area of Mosholu Parkway and Paul Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).