Newly released video shows a woman leading police in Texas on a high-speed chase before crashing into another vehicle and running out of the car with her baby.

The unnamed woman is seen pulling a baby out of the back of the crashed SUV she was driving before jogging across a busy street. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS), which released the video, a trooper deployed a tire deflation device that disabled the front tire. She lost control of the car and crashed into another vehicle in front of her.

The suspect then tried to carjack another vehicle by jumping into the passenger’s seat, carrying the infant in a car seat the entire time.

The driver of that vehicle ran out and grabbed a child from the backseat before police pulled the female suspect out of the car and handcuffed her in the middle of the road. The baby she was carrying was also pulled out of the car and carried away.

According to TXDPS, the woman had outstanding warrants and fled after a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop. At some points during the chase, she was speeding over 100 mph.

According to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK, the chase happened in June. The woman was charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.

The child was released to Child Protective Services, DPS said.