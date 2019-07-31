Authorities in Colorado are searching for a woman who snatched a dog after its owner suffered a medical emergency at a convenience store.

The 59-year-old victim had been feeling ill when he decided to go for a walk with his dog, named Sammy, to a 7-Eleven in Longmont on Tuesday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Longmont Police Department.

The man then suffered a seizure, and while he was being tended to by paramedics, a woman removed the chihuahua from the scene, police said.

Longmont Police Department

The act of dog-napping was caught on surveillance camera, police said.

Images released by the police department show a woman in a dark tank top and pants walking away from the parking lot, the dog trailing behind her on its leash.

Longmont Police Department

The family does not know the woman and police have not been contacted regarding the dog, according to the Facebook post.

Moreover, the victim later died, police said, and family members are asking that the dog be returned .

"They not only lost a treasured family member, but are also missing his companion," the post stated.

Longmont Police Department

Additional information was not immediately available.