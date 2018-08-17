Woman survives brutal hit-and-run at same spot where husband was murdered 17 years ago

Aug 17, 2018, 1:13 PM ET
PHOTO: An image made from surveillance footage released by police shows a vehicle backing up, just before it hits and runs over Alka Patel in a gas station parking lot in Mesquite, Texas, July 19, 2018.PlayMesquite Police via WFAA
A woman who barely survived a terrifying hit-and-run at a Texas gas station she owns has spoken out for the first time, saying that she suffers from intolerable pain but is glad to be alive.

"I don't know what miracle saved me," gas station owner Alka Patel told ABC News affiliate WFAA.

With multiplying medical bills and injuries from the collarbone down, Patel said she uses Indian prayer to get her through the pain, but she still feels trapped by her injuries.

PHOTO: Hit and run victim Alka Patel speaks to reporters from her home in August 2018, two months after she was run over by a driver in Mesquite, Texas.WFAA
Hit and run victim Alka Patel speaks to reporters from her home in August 2018, two months after she was run over by a driver in Mesquite, Texas.

“Somebody just put me in a cage, where I can’t even do anything,” Patel, who has been on bed rest since the incident on July 19, told WFAA.

PHOTO: Alka Patel was struck by a car in this parking lot in Mesquite, Texas, July 19, 2018.WFAA
Alka Patel was struck by a car in this parking lot in Mesquite, Texas, July 19, 2018.

Frightening surveillance videos show an SUV pulling out of a spot at the Kwik Fuel and Food gas station in Mesquite, Texas, and recklessly backing into Patel.

"All of a sudden, he just came so far back," Patel said. "I didn't think he was going to come that much."

PHOTO: Jose Luis Ortiz-Mendoza, 21, is pictured in an undated booking photo.Mesquite Police via WFAA
Jose Luis Ortiz-Mendoza, 21, is pictured in an undated booking photo.

Earlier this month, police arrested suspect Jose Luis Ortiz Mendoza. He has been charged with felony hit and run, according to Mesquite Police Department officials.

Patel’s husband was killed at the same gas station, 17 years ago, when a white supremacist went on a shooting spree after 9/11.

She told WFAA that a miracle saved her and she’s thankful to her two children who have been supporting her.

