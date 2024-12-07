World leaders unite for Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening 5 years after devastating fire

The cathedral will reopen to the public on Sunday with its first public mass.

In a rare moment of unity, world leaders convened on Saturday to attend the ceremonial reopening of the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in France.

Five years after flames engulfed the historic site in the center of Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “gratitude” to those who saved, helped and rebuilt Notre Dame.

Lights surround the exterior of Notre-Dame Cathedral on Dec. 6, 2024, before its grand reopening on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Pascal Bonniere/ZUMA Press via Newscom

The ceremony was attended by 1,500 dignitaries, including first lady Jill Biden, President-elect Donald Trump, Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

From the left, Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso and his wife Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, Ashley Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron, US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron stand in Notre Dame Cathedral as France's iconic cathedral is formally reopening its doors for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019, on Dec. 7, 2024, in Paris. Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP

US President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, Dec. 7, 2024. Thibault Camus, Pool via AFP via Getty Images

The first lady was the official U.S. representative after President Joe Biden declined an invitation to attend the ceremony, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, citing a scheduling conflict.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Grand Duchess of Luxembourg Maria Teresa (3rd R) and Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg (2nd R) welcome First Lady of the United States Jill Biden (2nd L) and her daughter Ashley Biden (R) before a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, on Dec. 7, 2024. Thibault Camus, Pool via AFP via Getty Images

Speaking inside the cathedral, Macron expressed the gratitude of the French nation. “Tonight, the bells of Notre Dame are ringing again. And in a moment, the organ will awaken,” sending the “music of hope” throughout France and the world beyond, he said, according to The Associated Press.

Trump kicked off his first foreign trip since his reelection and met with Macron at the Elysee Palace before the ceremony.

France's President Emmanuel Macron welcomes President-elect Donald Trump before a meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on Dec. 7, 2024. Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

The meeting comes at a time when Macron's government is undergoing a political crisis after his prime minister, Michel Barnier, resigned after facing a no-confidence vote. Macron, who became president in 2017, has vowed he will serve until the end of his term in 2027 despite facing calls from some to resign.

The cathedral, a landmark of Gothic architecture in the heart of France's capital, was built around 1260 AD and stood for 850 years, seeing more visitors than the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre. Notre Dame attracted more than 13 million global tourists yearly prior to the fire.

Flames rise during a fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15, 2019. Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

Macron delivered on the famed promise he made while standing outside the scorched landmark days after the fire that it would be rebuilt in five years.

The rebuilding took 1,200 oak trees felled from forests across France to replace the framework of the roof and 1,000 construction workers.

Though Notre Dame is set to reopen to the public on Sunday with its first public mass, much of the construction is set to continue for years.

A criminal investigation into what started the fire is about to be completed, but so far no cause has been cited and an indictment hasn’t been issued from the Paris prosecutor's office.