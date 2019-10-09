3-year-old captures hearts, inspires with affirmations: 'I am smart. I am blessed.'

It was a moment captured between a little boy and his mother -- three short sentences that touched the hearts of many who shared the video on social media.

"I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything," 3-year-old Ayaan told his mother, Alissa Brielle, who captured the message on her phone. "I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything. I am smart. I am blessed. I can do ANYTHING!"

In the video, posted on social media Oct. 1 a little after 8:30 a.m., Ayaan was walking with his mom to school. He wore a backpack and he carried a banana.

"Yay," she replied. "Good job."

Brielle and Ayaan's father, Alpha, had been teaching him for some time that he could grow up to be anything he wants. The three-sentence affirmation was one of their first lessons more than a year ago.

"I taught Ayaan this positive affirmation on his 2nd Birthday last year. In hopes that he would one day memorize it, understand it and use it as a motivational tool whenever he needed it. Well he shocked me this morning. Out of no where he started repeating it," Brielle said in a post on Facebook, sharing the video. "He ended (with enthusiasm lol) once we made it to our destination. So proud of the little boy he is growing into."

Ayaan's parents told ABC News on Wednesday that they've been moved by the love and kind words after the video was posted.

For them, it was just a simple lesson with their son.