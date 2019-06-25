YouTube gaming personality Desmond 'Etika' Amofah found dead, police say

Jun 25, 2019, 3:06 PM ET
PHOTO: YouTube gaming vlogger Desmond Amofah, known as Etika, has been found dead, according to the NYPD.Playvia NYPD
Popular YouTube gaming personality Desmond "Etika" Amofah has been found dead less than a week after he went missing, according to police.

Amofah, 29, was last heard from on June 19 around 8 p.m., the New York Police Department tweeted last week.

Police confirmed to ABC New York station WABC that a body pulled from the East River Monday night off Pier 16 was Amofah. His belongings were found nearby on the Manhattan Bridge, according to the station.

Last week Amofah posted a video in which he apologized for "leaving such a stained legacy," WABC reported. Amofah live-streamed an incident in April in which police responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat, according to the station.

Amofah's YouTube channel has more than 134,000 subscribers. He also had more than 333,000 followers on Twitter and more than 267,000 followers on Instagram.

Additional information was not immediately available.