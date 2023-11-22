Carla Hall shares cozy and delicious Thanksgiving recipes

Food Network super chef Carla Hall stops by "The View" to share her twist on classic Thanksgiving dishes using simple ingredients you already have ready to go from your Turkey Day prep. These scrumptious starters are sure to please all of your guests. Try out one of her low-stress recipes below!

Chicken & Apple Meatballs with Late Harvest Chimichurri



Ingredients:

3/4 cup quick oats

1/2 cup milk

½ teaspoon dried rubbed sage

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 large egg, beaten

¼ cup white onion, grated

½ cup Granny Smith apple, coarsely grated

2 cloves garlic (peeled, grated)

2 tablespoons parsley (leaves only, finely chopped)

2 pounds ground chicken

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper



Finely grind the oats in a spice grinder or blender. Mix the oats, milk, spices and salt and pepper in a large bowl. Let stand until the oats absorb the milk, about 5 minutes. Add the egg, onion, apple and garlic and mix well, then add the chicken. Gently mix with a spatula or wooden spoon until everything is evenly incorporated. Form the mixture into 1 ½-inch meatballs.

Heat 1/8-inch of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs in a single layer, spacing them apart. Work in batches if needed to avoid overcrowding. Fry, turning to evenly brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a half-sheet pan.

Bake until the meatballs are cooked through, about 5 minutes longer. Serve with Late Harvest Chimichurri.

Last Harvest Chimichurri

Makes about 2 cups



Ingredients:

1¼ cup water

1 teaspoon sea salt

4-5 stems fresh rosemary, leaves only, about ⅓ cup

6 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only, about ¼ cup

3 sprigs fresh mint, about ¼ cup

2 sprigs oregano, about ¼ cup

2 fresh sage leaves, about 2 tablespoons

4-5 garlic cloves finely minced

¼ -½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

fresh black pepper

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 red wine vinegar

Zest of one lemon



In a small pot, bring the water and salt to a boil, and reduce to 1 cup. Set aside to cool down. Finely chop the herbs and mince the garlic (on a microplane, if available), and add them to the lukewarm salted water. Add the red pepper flakes, black pepper, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, and lemon zest. Stir to combine and transfer to a glass jar with a lid to marinate. If preparing the same day, prep 1-2 hours before using. Chimichurri is best when prepared the day before and stored in the refrigerator. Remove from the fridge and bring to room temp before serving.

Havarti Grilled Cheese with Kale Pesto

Makes 16 triangles



Ingredients:



Kale Pesto

3 cups baby kale

1 cup fresh basil leaves

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

1/4 cup finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Zest and juice of 1/2 lemon

Kosher salt

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil



Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

8 slices whole wheat bread

8 slices Havarti

1/4 cup mayonnaise



Make the pesto:

In a food processor with the knife blade attached, combine the kale, garlic, pumpkin seeds, herbs, cheese, lemon and a pinch of salt. Pulse until the mixture forms a chunky paste, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl occasionally. With the machine running, add the olive oil in a steady stream. Keep processing to your taste, pulsing less for a coarse pesto, more for a smooth one. Season to taste with salt.

Make the grilled cheese:

Spread a generous amount of pesto on two slices of bread. Place a slice of Havarti on top of the pesto. Close the sandwich. Repeat with the other 6 slices of bread and cheese.

Spread mayo on the top side of the sandwich.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Place the sandwich, mayo side down, in the skillet. Spread mayo on the other side of the sandwich.

Cook for about 3-4 minutes on one side, until golden brown, then carefully flip and cook the other side until it's golden and the cheese is melted.

Repeat with the remaining sandwiches.

Using a serrated knife and a sawing motion, cut the sandwiches into quarters.

*If necessary to reheat, place whole sandwiches in 200° F oven before cutting.

Butternut Squash and Wild Rice Arancini

Makes 3 dozen

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup Arborio rice

1 shallot, finely diced

¼ cup white wine

salt and pepper

4-6 cups vegetable (or chicken) stock warm

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, thyme or sage, chopped

2 cups butternut squash, small dice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 package pre-cooked wild rice

1 cup parmesan, a little extra to sprinkle after frying

1 pound mozzarella, cut into 36 small cubes

2 cups Japanese bread crumbs, finely ground in spice grinder

2 eggs

Canola oil for frying



Cook the rice:

In a medium size saucepan add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the Arborio rice, and stir to coat. Add the shallots and let them sweat out. Add wine. Cook until the wine has been absorbed. Season with salt and pepper. Slowly start adding the stock, about ½ cup. Let the rice absorb the stock and then add more. Stir the rice continuously while the stock is being absorbed. Keep adding stock in increments until the rice is cooked through. Add fresh herbs.

Roast the butternut squash:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Cover a sheet pan with aluminum foil. In a medium bowl add squash, 2 tablespoons olive oil salt and pepper. Mix well and place onto the prepared sheet pan. Roast until tender. About 20 minutes.

Prepare the filling:

In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked Arborio, wild rice, butternut squash and parmesan cheese. Set aside.

Form the arancini:

Beat the eggs in a medium bowl. Place breadcrumbs into a separate shallow bowl or plate. Divide the rice butternut squash mixture into 36 equally sized balls. Place a piece of mozzarella into the center of each ball. Roll the balls into the beaten eggs to coat and then coat them with the breadcrumbs, making sure they are completely covered with bread crumbs.

Fry the arancini:

Fill a pot with canola oil and heat to 350 degrees F. Carefully place into the oil and fry until golden brown. Remove and place on a sheet pan lined with a paper towel. Sprinkle them with more parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

*Note

You can use already cooked risotto and roast squash ahead to speed up the process.

Rustic Glazed Carrot Tart with a Loaded Crumble

Serves 8



Ingredients:

Brandy Glaze

1/2 cup brandy, rum, or bourbon

1/2 cup dark maple syrup

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lime

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon salt



Carrot Tart

All-purpose flour, for rolling

1 disk Flaky Butter Crust (recipe below)

1 tablespoon canola or other neutral oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

5-6 large carrots, peeled, quartered lengthwise and cut into 2” long pieces

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt



Loaded Crumble

1 cup all purpose flour

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup pecans, toasted and chopped

½ cup sweetened shredded coconut

¼ cup dried pineapple chunks, finely chopped

1 stick unsalted butter, softened



Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Make the brandy glaze:

In a small saucepan, bring the brandy to a boil. Cook until reduced by half. Stir in the syrup, brown sugar, lime zest and juice, butter, and salt. Adjust the heat to maintain a steady simmer, then simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Roll out the dough:

On a lightly floured surface, with a lightly floured rolling pin, roll the disk of dough into a 9 1/4-inch round about ¼-inch thick. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and refrigerate until ready to use.

Prepare the carrot filling:

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and butter and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add the carrots and salt; turn to coat in the oil. Arrange all the pieces in a tight, single layer. Cook, rotating the pan and turning the pieces occasionally, until browned, about 7 minutes. Sprinkle in the cinnamon and ginger. Toss to coat then pour half of the glaze over the carrots; simmer until the carrots are tender. Set aside to cool.

Make the crumble:

Mix the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt in a medium bowl. Add the pecans, coconut and pineapple pieces. Rub the butter into the mixture with your fingers until no longer floury and crumbs form. Freeze until ready to use.

Form the tart:

Pour the cooled filling in the center of the dough round, leaving a 1-inch border. Fold and pleat the border up and around the carrots, leaving the center open. Brush an egg wash over the border and press the crumble over the surface of the carrots.

Immediately transfer to the oven. Bake until the crust and crumble are golden brown, about 45 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Serve warm or room temperature with ice cream and the remaining glaze.

Flaky Butter Crust

Makes 2 (9-inch) crusts

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup (81g) water

2 1/4 cups (291g) all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

1 cup (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into thin pats



In a small bowl, dissolve the sugar and salt in the water. Refrigerate until very cold, about 30 minutes. During that time, refrigerate your flour, butter pieces and paddle attachment.

In the mixing bowl, combine the cold flour and butter. With your hands, toss the butter in the flour until each piece is lightly coated.

With the chilled paddle attachment, beat the flour-butter mixture on low speed just to break up the butter, about 30 seconds. Add the water mixture all at once and raise the speed to medium-low. Beat just until the mixture comes together in big chunks, then immediately turn off the mixer.

Divide the chunks of dough in half and very gently pat each group into a flattened, round 1-inch-thick disk. Wrap each tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour, before rolling. You can refrigerate the disks for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 3 months.



Apple Cider Vinegar Cosmo Mocktail

Serves 2



Ingredients:

1 cup apple cider

¼ cup cranberry juice

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon agave syrup

ice cubes



Mix the cocktail:

In a shaker, combine the apple cider, cranberry juice, apple cider vinegar, agave and a scoop of ice. Shake well.

Prepare the glass:

Fill a glass with ice and water. Let the glass get very cold. Dump out.

Strain the cocktail:

Strain the mixture into the chilled glass. Twist the orange peel (to release oils) and rub the rim and add the glass.

Cheers!