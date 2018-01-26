Sister survivors: Nassar accusers share their harrowing stories of abuse

More
The women open up about their dreams, the biggest barriers to speaking out and finding help.
3:41 | 01/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sister survivors: Nassar accusers share their harrowing stories of abuse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52637558,"title":"Sister survivors: Nassar accusers share their harrowing stories of abuse","duration":"3:41","description":"The women open up about their dreams, the biggest barriers to speaking out and finding help.","url":"/2020/video/sister-survivors-nassar-accusers-share-harrowing-stories-abuse-52637558","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.