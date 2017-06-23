"Dancing With the Stars" pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are amping up their workouts to get into wedding shape for their July nuptials and have turned it into a family affair.

Five-month old son Shai, whose name means "gift" in Hebrew, has joined in on the fitness routine. The new mom shared videos of Shai in her arms as an extra weight while doing sit-ups, lunges, and other strength and conditioning exercises.

WATCH: Fitness for the whole family, as @MaksimC and @PetaMurgatroyd hit the gym with their baby, Shai: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/jly3VYAhyT — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 23, 2017

Murgatroyd, 30, and Chmerkovskiy, 37, who turned to trainer Tim Hartwig to help get them into tip-top shape for their big day, appeared on "Good Morning America" and shared some of their favorite baby-bonding fitness moves.

"I think that it’s a great bonding activity for the whole family to do," Murgatroyd, founder of lifestyle blog, "All Things Fam & Glam," said on "Good Morning America." "At first we didn’t have anybody to look after Shai so we just took him along and it just became an every week thing. We take him to the gym now and we bond together over there."

"I think if you introduce an activity like a gym, a workout at an early age, there’s nothing wrong with that," Chmerkovskiy added.

Less than three weeks until the wedding! ?? Love our family sweat sessions with @timhartwigtrain! #workforit #fitmom #workingmom A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

The "Dancing" couple shared some easy moves with "GMA" for parents and couples to try for their next workout.

3 couple workouts with baby

1. Squats with your partner and baby: Put your feet shoulder width apart and do deep knee bends with the baby facing you while your partner follows squats with extended arms. After a few squats, pass the baby while your arms are extended.

2. Baby crunches: Lie on your backs with your toes touching. One person has the baby and then crunches up and hands the baby to the partner waiting. Pass baby back and forth while doing ab crunches.

#Repost @petamurgatroyd···Mum getting after it in the gym with some special helpers - Shai, @maksimc, and the amazing @timhartwigtrain. Working hard for that wedding body! ?? #workingmom #fitnessmom A post shared by All Things Fam & Glam (@allthingsfamandglam) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

3. Twisting abs with baby: Sit on mat with the baby held at waistline. Lift legs up to tabletop (knees, ankles) together and twist upper half of body and take the baby with you. Twist from side to side and do 20 times. To incorporate two parents, your partner can be on the mat next to you and you can pass the baby back after 20 twists and repeat.

More workout moves for couples

1. Partner plank: Partners will hold a high plank head to head with about 1 foot between them throughout. From high plank, both partners lift their right hand and reach toward the opposite shoulder of their partner. Replace right hand, and as quickly as possible, repeat on the left side. Repeat as quickly as possible.

2. Counterbalance squat: Stand facing your partner at arm's length, feet slightly wider than hip width, grasping each other's forearms. Maintaining a secure grip, lower into a squat by sending hips back, bending both knees equally, and keeping core tight. Hold for a moment, then slowly return to starting position. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps.

3. Partner side planks: Each partner begins in a side plank, back to back. Partner A supports weight on right hand, feet stacked (with right foot on the bottom), core tight and hips lifted. Partner A raises left hand straight up so arms form a "T." Partner B begins in the same position, except on the left side, supporting weight on left hand, feet stacked (left foot on the bottom), and right hand extended straight up. From here, partners tap hands together above them. Next, bring hands down across front of body, rotating slightly (without dropping hips) to tap hands together underneath torsos. Return to straight position by re-straightening hips and tapping hands together overhead. Repeat eight to 12 times, then switch sides.

4. Squat and high knees mix: In this move, one person holds a squat while the other performs high knees. Partner A lowers into a squat and extends both arms straight out parallel to the floor. Partner B performs high knees, attempting to get each knee to the height of the partner's outstretched arms. Perform high knees by running in place, drawing knees up toward the chest as quickly as possible, keeping abs tight and back straight. Repeat for 30 seconds, then switch roles.

ABC News' Ariella Weintraub contributed to this report.