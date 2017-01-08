Golden Globes 2017: Black Is Back on the Red Carpet

Forget red on the red carpet. The stars proved that black is back when it comes to fashion at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

It seemed that no one could stay away from the simple color as they made their way to their seats, including Golden Globe nominees Amy Adams and Mandy Moore.

Still, that wasn't the only red carpet trend at Sunday night's Golden Globes. The stars brought the Hollywood glamour with lots of sparkle, including some unconventional bling.

Here are the top three fashion trends we spotted:

1. Black Is Back

You couldn't take one peek at the red carpet without spotting the color black. Not only did Adams and Moore don the color, but also the cast of "Stranger Things," Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Biel and Kristen Bell. Even this year's Miss Golden Globes -- Sylvester Stallone's daughters, Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia -- wore the color.

The guys also got in on the trend, including previous Golden Globe winner Bryan Cranston, nominee Tom Hiddleston, presenter Michael Keaton, Justin Timberlake and David Schwimmer.

2. Glamour, Glamour, Glamour

Black wasn't the only trend on the carpet. Actresses brought tons of traditional Hollywood glamour in the form of sequins, tulle and floor-length drop-dead gorgeous dresses that made us do a double take.

Our favorites? Presenter Priyanka Chopra, nominee Lily Collins and Olivia Culpo. And an honorable mention goes to Judith Light for wearing a black and silver glittery gown that made us go, "Oooh!"

Later, she's presenting an award but first @priyankachopra is catching up with us on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/t2e7RxwXKA — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Always arriving in style, @lilycollins makes her way onto the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/Xv8cQb1Gph — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

3. Rings and Things

If you only pay attention to the dresses, you're missing a lot on the red carpet. It's also about the hair, the make-up and the accessories.

What caught our eye this year is how stars are wearing stacked rings to make a statement. Even if they don't go home with a trophy, they'll go home with something very shiny.

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross wore the trend, along with Sarah Jessica Parker, who wore Fred Leighton jewels. Anna Kendrick, Karrueche Tran and first-time Golden Globe nominee Hailee Steinfeld also followed the trend.

Tracee Ellis Ross hits the #GoldenGlobes red carpet. pic.twitter.com/IXuigK2meC — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) January 8, 2017